Saturday night, a coworker and I went on a nighttime cruise on Lake Champlain. It was called Whatever Floats Your Boat 3. The night was a LGBTQ+ dance party on the Spirit of Ethan Allen, the ship that sails on Lake Champlain. Nothing says summer more than dancing under the stars. All three decks of the boat were filled with hundreds of LGBTQ+ folks mixing, mingling, and dancing the night away. Captains Nikki Champagne and Emoji Nightmare were our fabulous hosts for the evening. A dance party with DJ Crystal Jonez and variety show featuring drag, music, burlesque, comedy, and poetry was our entertainment. We mainly watched the variety show. As with all variety shows I’ve ever been to, there was some hits and misses, but overall it was a fun night.
