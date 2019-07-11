All my complaints yesterday are pretty much in working order again, except for my ear. At one point yesterday the pain became almost unbearable. I had to cancel my hair appointment and my date. I also had to call my doctor. I needed to know if they could do anything about the pain or give me some advice. He said to keep an ice pack on it and to keep taking pain medicine on a regular basis. Basically, don’t let the pain relief from Tylenol or Advil wear off. They also moved up my appointment from 3 pm to 10:45 am today. I’m assessing how I feel right now, and will decide soon if I will go to work or not this morning. If all is okay after the doctor’s appointment, I may go in then, but it’s according to the pain level.
