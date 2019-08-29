My doctor may not be this hot, but he’s pretty damn good looking. I saw him on Monday for a check-up. He changed up some of my medicines, and he’s sending me to a sleep study and a headache clinic. These were all things I needed.
We also had a good talk about my health. And this may be hard to believe, but I came out to my doctor for the first time, something I should have done on the first visit. However, in my past, I had a really bad experience with this, so I had been hesitant to do so. I knew though that it’s been a while since I’d been tested for STIs and I knew it was time. I needed to have this talk with my doctor. I did, and it went great. I go back next Thursday for the lab work and tests we decided on.
Overall, I’ve never been happier with a doctor’s office visit.
2 comments:
I grew up in Texas and as I discovered my sexuality I never told my doctor. At the same time I knew it would be in my best health interest to share my lifestyle with my doctor, but I never felt comfortable. I moved to Northern California and with that felt free to share my sexuality and sex life. It made me feel normal! I think that even my older self would have some apprehension sharing my gay sex life with my doctor in Texas if I still lived there. At the very least I would search to make sure I found a doctor that would not judge me and I could be open and myself to ensure I got the proper health advice and care for myself.
I am glad that your doctor is someone whom you feel comfortable with and so that you can include your sexuality (the tests). I am particularly happy that he is dealing with your headaches, something that has concerned me ever since I started reading your blog years ago. Roderick
