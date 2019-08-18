Don’t Discriminate

And ye have respect to him that weareth the gay clothing, and say unto him, Sit thou here in a good place; and say to the poor, Stand thou there, or sit here under my footstool: Are ye not then partial in yourselves, and are become judges of evil thoughts? (KJV) ( James 2:3-4 )
When we become Christ followers, we must live as God requires, showing no favoritism and loving all people. Let’s not judge others or their status in Christ by their economic means or any other prejudice. God has fearfully and wonderfully made each person. As believers we should show everyone the love of Christ in all our interactions.
When we become Christ followers, we must live as God requires, showing no favoritism and loving all people. Let’s not judge others or their status in Christ by their economic means or any other prejudice. God has fearfully and wonderfully made each person. As believers we should show everyone the love of Christ in all our interactions.
No comments:
Post a Comment