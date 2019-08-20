Hot Tub
By Miguel Murphy
A tryst.
That ends
in a nightly dose.
A contradiction,
emptiness
refused by starlight,
the dark
enflamed with error.
Tell me again
what crime you are
so guilty of?
The hot tub,
26 Seconal—
the moon
like ejaculate.
Delicate.
Poor
Barlow,
you felt
so alone;
you were
the only queer.
January 1, 1951.
In the semantics of
your translation
you intend, in Náhuatl
a long while,
to abandon
your cadaver.
There.
About This Poem
“Robert Barlow, aged 16, was either the 43-year old H. P. Lovecraft’s lover for a summer in 1934, or just his disappointed protégé, who in his own middle years would overdose on Seconal after a student threatened to expose him for being that medical monster of the age, a homosexual. The diagnosis, the name of the disease. In 2019, I sit in my hot tub, but the freedoms of this era feel illusory. A single pill a night makes a frightening plague a kind of historical footnote. Such starlight. The backside of the century.”
—Miguel Murphy
Miguel Murphy is the author of Detainee (Barrow Street Press, 2016). He teaches at Santa Monica College and lives in southern California.
