And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother's eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye? (KJV) ( Matthew 7:3 )
Have you noticed that basically anytime you approach another person with judgement in your heart, things go badly? That’s because only God sees our hearts clearly. Instead of judging others, God advices we offer friendship to those around us. Hard words spoken in friendship, bring life. All words said in judgement hurt.
Have you noticed that basically anytime you approach another person with judgement in your heart, things go badly? That’s because only God sees our hearts clearly. Instead of judging others, God advices we offer friendship to those around us. Hard words spoken in friendship, bring life. All words said in judgement hurt.
No comments:
Post a Comment