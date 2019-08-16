Resolution

Yesterday, I talked about some aggravation at work. I got two wonderful comments on that post. Roderick commented that:
Joe, you have now built up a cv which shows both experience and capacity. On the basis of that, you could look around for another job opening. At the very least doing so would indicate to the director that you can't be taken for granted.
I have put in a few applications recently: one in Washington, DC, one in Rhode Island, and two back in Alabama. I’ve been in my current position for a year, and when things come up that I’m qualified for, I am putting in applications. There are certain advantages to living in New England, such as the political climate, but the actual climate leaves a lot to be desired. However, I would like to be back in the South nearer my family, though I think Washington, DC would be perfect except for the cost of living there. DC is a quick non-stop plane trip to Montgomery. To me that would be close enough. Also, there are plenty of gay men in the DC area, not the case in Vermont. Anyway, I am keeping my eye out for other opportunities.
The other comment was from VRC-Do You!, and this is what that person has to say:
Before we go Roderick's route let's try a little CRUCIAL CONVERSATION-there is a book on this and there are such thing-Crucial Conversations-fire up the Googler. In the workplace, we have to learn to have those difficult conversations for the sake of our sanity and or the cohesion of the department. I would suggest outlining your grievances. Hard facts. Call for a meeting with your director and this person and state your case. Have that crucial conversation.
I do plan on having a crucial conversation with my director. I think that eventually, all four people on the staff need to have a crucial conversation. We need to be a more cohesive group, which right now we are not. I think everyone needs more defined goals and responsibilities. I recently wrote an article for our regional professional magazine, whether it will be published or not, I do not know, but it was about how we all wear many hats in such a small organization. While this is true, we need to establish what are our primary hats and what are our secondary hats. For instance, public programming and publicity for public programming is my primary hat, whereas helping me with all the arrangements is a secondary hat of our secretary. While I may delegate things to her it should ultimately be what I say goes. The director should be backing me on this. This is a crucial conversation that we should have.
Thank you for your comments, and please know that I have taken both of them to heart. I’m sure you’ll be hearing on this blog how things turn out in each instance. I need my sanity and right now, this job is not providing it. It’s not driving me completely crazy, but it will if this gets out of hand.
