But the path of the just is as the shining light, that shineth more and more unto the perfect day. (KJV) ( Proverbs 4:18 )
Our lives have so much potential. When we choose to live godly lives we have the chance to tell a beautiful story that grows in impact up till the day we meet Jesus face to face. Choose the path of the just and watch and see as God uses you to be His light in the lives of others!
