I did very little this weekend. I binged on the third season of Designated Survivor on Netflix and watched a documentary on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. I enjoyed both of them, but otherwise I didn’t do anything. I’d sort of planned to go to a comedy show Saturday night, but it was in Burlington and didn’t start until 9:30. I’d have been very late getting back home. This may go under the TMI category, but I also had some stomach issues and didn’t really feel like going anywhere. It’s back to work today. I ha planned to take the afternoon off to meet a friend for lunch, but it turns out she has to work, so we will meet next Monday. I may still take this afternoon off. I’ll see how I feel when lunch comes.
