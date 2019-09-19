And So It Begins

Thousands of people will descend on my little town this weekend. The university that I work for is celebrating its bicentennial this weekend at homecoming. The events begin today and go through the big game on Saturday. We normally have 2000-3000 people at homecoming each year. This year they are expecting 6000-7000 people. For some of you that may not sound like a lot, but to put it into perspective, the campus only has 500 parking spaces. Tomorrow is one of our big days. The Museum Associates have their annual meeting tomorrow afternoon, we have a gallery talk, and then there is the ribbon cutting for the Bicentennial Stairs that are right outside the museum. The benefactor of the museum and the worlds first transgender billionaire will be there on hand for the ribbon cutting. I’m hoping that I get to meet her. There’s a lot going on and a lot of important people will be on campus. We keep telling g ourselves, “It’s only three days.”
