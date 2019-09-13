Freaky Friday

Last night, I watched the Democratic Debate but fell asleep and didn’t get to write a post. Then as I sat down to write the post this morning, (I had gotten to work early) the alarms in the building started going off and I had to evacuate. It took a while before we got the all clear to return to work. Then we have office equipment failures to top that off. It’s just a mess this morning. To top it all off, I have a short job interview this afternoon. I doubt I would accept the job, but I’d like to see the salary they offer. It looks like it will be quite the day.
No comments:
Post a Comment