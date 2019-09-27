Last Friday in September

Thank goodness September is almost over. It’s been a busy month. It started with Vermont Pride. There was a lot going on that weekend. All of it fun too. Then we had the 200th anniversary homecoming. That was a lot of work and very exhausting. I’m glad I’ll never experience anything like that again. Lastly, we had a major writer’s symposium on campus this week which meant VIP tours and dinners. At least I’ve been able to take some time off this week. Next week, we should return to some normalcy. I hope. October won’t be as busy, but a lot is planned to go on next month too. In fact thinking about it, it should be an eventful and exciting end to the year the next few months.
By the way, the picture above is near perfection to me. I saw it an absolutely fell in love. What do you guys think?
