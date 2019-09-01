Sunday, September 1, 2019

Mark of Honor



It is an honour for a man to cease from strife: but every fool will be meddling. (KJV) ( Proverbs 20:3 )

Do you seek pride through being right when you argue? Quarreling doesn't bring God praise or glory. Affirm your honor by avoiding a fight. By doing so, God will bring peace to both parties.  The next time you find yourself treading closely to a fight, test your honor.  Can you back down without losing your honor? 
Posted by Joe at 6:00 AM
