Mark of Honor

It is an honour for a man to cease from strife: but every fool will be meddling. (KJV) ( Proverbs 20:3 )
Do you seek pride through being right when you argue? Quarreling doesn't bring God praise or glory. Affirm your honor by avoiding a fight. By doing so, God will bring peace to both parties. The next time you find yourself treading closely to a fight, test your honor. Can you back down without losing your honor?
