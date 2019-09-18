Since Sunday, I have had an excruciating migraine. I got some relief on Monday when I went to see my physical therapist. She knows just what pressure points to press to relieve my headaches, but after a few hours it was back with a vengeance. I left work early yesterday because I was in so much pain that I was nauseated. I went home and took the strongest meds I have and went to sleep. Still no relief. Homecoming starts today, and we will be very busy the next four days. I need to be well so that I can do my part.
No comments:
Post a Comment