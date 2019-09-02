I’m going home today. I always hate leaving Montréal. The food and drinks are always good. The men are hot. The saunas are fun, even if all you do is watch. Campus and Stock Bar are so much fun, with their nude dancers and lap dances. Ludwig at Campus is so sexy. I doubt I spelled his name right, but he was obviously of good blond German stock. He’a training to be a fireman, and he could rescue me any day. It’s great to get to know the dancers a little bit and have some fun with them.
Those were all things I did in the evenings. During the day Saturday, I walked up Mount Royal which is about a mile up stairs. It’s quite a hike, but the view is breathtaking. During the day Sunday, I went to the Museum of Fine Arts, which has an absolutely stunning collection. Today, I’ll probably just have breakfast, pack, and head home. By the way, I stayed at L’Escogriffe B&B this time. Denis, the proprietor is absolutely charming and makes the most wonderful breakfasts. It’s not expensive and while the rooms are small and there is a shared bathroom it’s well worth the stay. I recommend it as it is also in the heart of the Gay Village.
One of these days for Labor Day, I’ll go to Southern Decadence in New Orleans, but until then Montréal is a nice alternative.
