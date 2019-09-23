Pain and Exhaustion

I worked ten hour days for four days last week out of a six day work week. Let me also add that one of those ten hour days actually was a fourteen hour day. Again this week I have a six day work week with two of those days being ten hour days. I am exhausted already, and I felt it full force yesterday when I woke at 3 am with a major migraine. I took some Advil and a Maxalt and eventually fell back to sleep. When I woke again at 8 am, my headache was still raging. I stayed up for an hour or so, drank some coffee, had a bite to eat, and took my medicine before returning to bed. By noon the headache had abated and I ran some errands. However, the headache returned last night, so I went to bed early. I’m just hoping that this week, while long, will be less stressful than last week.
