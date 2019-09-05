Saturday night is the Pride Ball. There will be fifteen drag performers and two DJs. It should be a fun party. I had debated going because I had a full schedule Friday and Sunday. However, I changed my mind.
Nearly four years ago on the day before my birthday when I had first moved to Vermont, one of my closest friends died in a car accident. I was beyond devastated, and I couldn’t even blog for a while. It took me a long time to get over his death. You might ask why I’m telling you this. Well, Saturday would have been his 29th birthday. He was always a huge advocate of me putting myself out there, so in honor of him, I plan to go to Pride Ball, even if it’s by myself.
