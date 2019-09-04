Pride Week

For some reason, Vermont has Pride the second weekend in September. Anyway, it’s finally here. This Weekend is Pride. It’s going to be a busy weekend. Three major events are taking place Friday night. First is the HUMP! Film Festival, which I won two tickets to at the last Burly Bears. The HUMP! Film Festival has been bringing audiences a new kind of porn since 2005. The festival features short dirty movies—each less than five minutes—all created by people who aren’t porn stars but want to be one for a weekend. The filmmakers and stars show us what they think is hot and sexy, creative and kinky, their ultimate turn-ons and their craziest fantasies. The carefully curated program is a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colors, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes—all united by a shared spirit of sex-positivity. HUMP! is a celebration of creative sexual expression. I’m going with a group of friends and it looks like it will be a blast.
Also Friday night are two events at bars: Guerrilla Queer Bar and Burly Bears. Since Burly Bears is mostly for men, really the only thing just for gay men in the state of Vermont, and I am taking a group of women to HUMP! Fest, I will be going to the Guerrilla Queer Bar. GQB is when they announce a bar on the day of that will be turned into a gay bar for the night. LGBTQA people are encouraged to this bar for the night. I’ve never been to a GQB, but it sounds fun. I just have to watch Facebook for the announcement of where it will be. By the way, the other reason I’m not going to the Burly Bears get together on Friday is because the theme is the 80s and I never was a big fan of the 80s. I grew up on 80s country music and 90s alternative rock. The 80s pop music just makes me want to cringe. So GQB it will be.
