Relationship with God

Get wisdom, get understanding: forget it not; neither decline from the words of my mouth. (KJV) ( Proverbs 4:5 )
Choosing to follow God will impart wisdom to you through your relationship with Him. Stay tuned into God's word by reading the Bible. When you find yourself drifting away make an effort to stay connected. Make it a priority and do whatever it takes.
Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? (KJV) ( Romans 8:35 )
The answer to these questions is an emphatic NO! Nothing can separate Christ from us once we ask Him into our hearts. But also realize that troubles are NOT an indication that God is withholding His love for us. Calamity, persecution, hunger, destitution, danger, and death are all a result of living in a broken world.
