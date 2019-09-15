Self Ambition

Who is a wise man and endued with knowledge among you? let him shew out of a good conversation his works with meekness of wisdom. But if ye have bitter envying and strife in your hearts, glory not, and lie not against the truth. (NIV) ( James 3:13-14 )
We all possess some degree of selfishness. The important thing is to acknowledge it and let others know of your intentions. People will be more understanding if you reveal it rather than hide it. If you feel strong enough to mirror God's ways, change your direction by giving time and money to those less fortunate than yourself. If you don't feel strong enough, ask God for the strength.
