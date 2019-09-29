Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour: (KJV) ( 1 Peter 5:8 )
This world is a dangerous place. There is a real, ugly, no good adversary out there trying to push us off course. Stay alert! Always being mindful of the choices you are making. Grow godly community around you and enlist their help in finding wisdom for your life. Pray for God’s protection as you go through your day. Without His hand on our lives, evil awaits us.
