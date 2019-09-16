The Reveal

I teased y’all Thursday about something that might be coming to fruition. It looks like I will get to do the training to become a Certified Interpretive Giide. Education is a major part of my job and that includes giving tours. It’s also a nice addition to my CV/resume. I had looked into the training a few months ago, but none of the training sessions were nearby, so I put the idea on the back burner. Then, it became a possibility when a training session opened up in Vermont. As I looked at it though, the timing of the training interfered with my New York City trip at Thanksgiving and my birthday. Once I realized that the museum would only pay for the training and not the travel (major budget cuts at the university), I realized it didn’t matter where I did the training. So the next desirable place was Birmingham, Alabama. I’d be close enough that my family could visit. However, it coincided with one of the programs I have been planning, so I took another look at the schedule. The next closest to my family was Pensacola, Florida (hence the beach pictures). The only drawback to Pensacola is that they haven’t yet made their quota for the number of students necessary. Once I sign up, they still need two more students to sign up for the training class to make. If it doesn’t make, there is one in Montgomery, Alabama in the new year. That would put me really close to family. I might also consider going somewhere that might be fun to visit. My preference is Pensacola but we will see how that goes.
