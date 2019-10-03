Sometime in the middle of last night, I surpassed 3 million page views in my blog. In its 9 year history, this is a milestone. I know for more famous blogs, this is a tiny milestone, but when I started this blog 9 years ago, I didn’t think anyone would read it. I never thought I’d have 370 regular followers. I didn’t think anyone would care about my esoteric knowledge of history, my posts in religion or poetry, let alone would they care anything about my life. Over the past nine years, I have met some wonderful people through this blog. Some have come and gone, some have passed away, others have stayed and we’ve become even better friends. Y’all have helped me through some of the most difficult times in my life and for that I am truly grateful. Thank you for checking out this blog and following the ups and downs of my life. May we have many more years together.
