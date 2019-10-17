A Room With a View

I live next door to a bed and breakfast. What people who stay there always fail to realize is that if they don’t close their blinds, anyone can see through the sheer curtains on the windows. I often see these things when my neighbor and I are sitting out on the front porch talking. One night I saw a guy, who was rather largely endowed, masturbate in front of the bathroom window; its was not as erotic as it sounds, since the guy had a huge beer belly. Last night, though, was the sexiest sight I’ve ever seen. The guy in the front room was a tall guy with the body of a Greek god. I had a glimpse of him a few seconds earlier when he was in the bathroom, but then he came back into his room and began to undress. Because of my position on the porch talking with my neighbor, he was directly in my line of sight. I may be a terrible person, but I just couldn’t turn away. He stripped down to his black boxer briefs. He then proceeded to walk around the room for a bit in his underwear before finally pulling on a t-shirt. Sadly he then put on a hoodie before finally putting on pants and disappearing from sight. It was quite a show though while it lasted.
Lucky you!!! Enjoy...
Have you ever thought of having a neighbourly chat with the proprietor?
