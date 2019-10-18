I went and got my CPAP yesterday. The salesman, or whatever you’d call him, told me I should have no problem getting used to the machine because I had the worst sleep apnea he had ever seen. Sigh! Just what I’d wanted to hear. Anyway, I’m writing this before I put it on and go to sleep. I’ll try to update this post in the morning after I’ve slept in this CPAP mask.
The Verdict:
I can't say that last night was the best sleep of my life. The CPAP mask is going to take some getting used to. It woke me up several times in the middle of the night. I don't know why, but it did. It was mostly a fitful night of sleep. I hope as I get used to wearing it, it will become more comfortable and I will sleep better. The end result, the verdict is still out.
1 comment:
I use a CPAP..have for several years..after about a week or so, depending on the mask you are using, you won't even notice it...be patient..you've come this far..give it a shot..if the mask isn't working out for you, they have other choices...some folks can only tolerate a full face mask while others use another version..
