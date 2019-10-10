Green Mountains

There are only two ways to ways to get anywhere in Vermont. You can go between or around the mountains, or you can go over the mountains. Going over them, is always the quickest way. However, the roads are often narrow, dirt roads. The speed limit is never over 35 mph. The scenery is beautiful this time of year with the fall foliage and the bubbling brooks running down the mountains. There are disadvantages though other than it being narrow, dirt roads. In the winter, these roads are closed and impassible. There is also no cell service though these mountain roads. So when I was in my way back over one of these mountains yesterday coming back from physical therapy, my doctor happened to call with the results of my ultrasound. The problem was, there was not signal, so it went to voicemail. By the time I got the message, the office was closed and I couldn’t call back. So now I’ve had to wait until this morning for her to call me back. I’d have liked to have known what the tests said yesterday, but now I have to wait.
