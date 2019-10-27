Judging Others

There is one lawgiver, who is able to save and to destroy: who art thou that judgest another? (KJV) ( James 4:12 )
God is the perfect judge because He created the law. When we judge other people it is a sign we don't trust God will judge accordingly. Or it is a sign that our own authority is greater than God's. Both of these ideas are far from the truth. If you find yourself looking down on another person, try focusing on your love and appreciation for them. Your love leaves a greater impact than your judgement.
