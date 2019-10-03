My Headaches

If you’ve followed this blog for any amount of time, you probably know I suffer from headaches. I got some relief a few years ago when I got rid of my chronic cluster headaches, but since then, my migraines have come back. It’s been particularly bad the last three weeks or so. There have been times of some relief, though brief, only an hour or two and bouts of intensive pain that would bring me to tears. I have an appointment with a headaches clinic on November 4, but this last bout of headaches has had me at my wits end. I’d had enough, so I called my doctor. After initially being told I couldn’t see him until next week, I called back and begged yesterday to see him. They finally admitted that he had an appointment at 1.
I was glad I’d finally get to see him and I didn’t have to wait another week. We discussed the symptoms and he and I decided it was most likely an atypical migraine plus the possibility of a small viral infection. Since my medicines have only been giving me temporary relief, he gave me a shot of Toradol. If you’ve ever had to have one, the relief is almost immediate. He also gave me some anti-nausea medicine too for the almost constant nausea I’ve had with the pain.
I left his office and went to my physical therapy appointment. My physical therapist has worked on my neck pain and shoulder pain. She works wonders. I was basically pain free when I left her office. However, like everything else I’ve tried in the past few weeks, the relief was temporary. By the time I returned home, my headache was back. So I took my doctor’s advice, I took a Maxalt and the anti-nausea medicine and went to bed. I hope today will be a better day.
