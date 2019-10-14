Monday, October 14, 2019

Nervous



You’re probably tired of hearing about this, but I’m tired of these abdominal pains. They continue to persist, and I have found no relief because they can’t find what’s wrong. I have my CT scan this morning. Hopefully, they’ll be able to find some answers. I leave Sunday for Pensacola to do my certified interpretive guide training. I really can’t afford to miss that. Too much money that’s non-refundable has already been spent.
Anonymous said...

Very sorry to hear of your continued pain..not tired of hearing you blog about this..we all need a place to share/vent our feelings..Let us continue to hope that they will sort this out and fix the problem..safe travels to Florida..

October 14, 2019 at 7:41 AM

