A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you an heart of flesh. (KJV) ( Ezekiel 36:26 )
Does being “good enough” for God feel impossible? The truth is, on our own we can never do enough good to measure up to God’s standards. God realizes our great need for Him! When we accept Him into our lives, He graciously offers us a new heart and spirit. It’s only by His strength we can serve our great God!
