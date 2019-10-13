The heart of the righteous studieth to answer: but the mouth of the wicked poureth out evil things. (KJV) ( Proverbs 15:28 )
Big questions require thoughtful responses. Better to pause, pray and find the right words when facing a tricky situation. When we rush to reply in haste, we often make matters worse. God knows sometimes our first inclinations are not our best ones. Time gives us the chance to find wisdom in difficulty.
