Presentation

Today is the last day of my class. I have to present a ten minute interpretive program as my final project. I also have to turn in my literature review test that the class completed as a group. I hope everyone knew what they were talking about because we will either all pass or all fail the literature review. It has been a pretty interesting and, dare I say, fun class. I’m glad I have gotten the opportunity to do this training to be come a Certified Interpretive Guide.
