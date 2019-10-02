Yesterday, I drove down to the hospital in New Hampshire to pick up my sleep study kit. An hour down there and an hour back is a bit ridiculous for a fifteen minute appointment, but I got the kit. I had to wear it last night. Essentially, it’s a belt that goes around your chest, a breathing tube for your nose that doesn’t supply oxygen but monitors breathing, and a fingertip blood pressure cuff. The whole thing was terribly uncomfortable, and I slept on dits all night long. I was so excited when my alarm went off at 6:15 so I could take off this apparatus. Now I have to put it in the box they gave me, slap on their FedEx label, and mail it back. I’ll find out the results in 5-6 weeks.
No comments:
Post a Comment