To The Beach

Sunday, at 6 am, I fly out of Burlington International Airport headed to Pensacola to begin my training as a certified interpretive guide. I don’t expect this to be an easy training. I expect it to be hard work, but I think it will be worth it. I’ll also get to see my parents who are coming down to Pensacola to spend some time with me.
The only problem with traveling anywhere from Vermont is that the state only has three airports. One only goes to Boston; one is for private planes only; and Burlington seems to have you always fly out between 5:15 am and 6:30 am. It also seems that flights only come in after 10 pm. I never have understood what the airport does during daylight hours. I have flown out and returned only once during daylight hours and that was a direct flight to and from Chicago. I’ve never found another flight during daylight hours. It’s quite frustrating.
