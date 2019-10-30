Travel Hell, Part II

I didn’t fully realize this had happened until last night. I had carefully packed everything I needed for my trip. However, when I got to Pensacola I realized that my glucose meter to check my blood sugar was not in my bag. I distinctly remember picking it up and taking it to my suitcase. I checked all through my luggage and it just wasn’t there. I did notice one thing off though, my bag that I’d neatly packed was in disarray. I didn’t really think much of it at the time because TSA always seems to check my bag and leaves a little note saying the did so. This time though, there was no note. I just thought they may have forgotten.
Then I got home. I searched all over my apartment and my glucose meter is nowhere to be found. I’ve looked everywhere. The only thing I can think that happened is that someone rifled through my bag and stole my glucose meter. I have no idea why someone would steal it, but someone apparently did. Just one more problem to add to my travels.
