Travel Hell

My flight Saturday from Pensacola to Atlanta was delayed due to bad weather. My flight arrived in Atlanta just minutes after my flight to Burlington had left. There’s only one flight from Atlanta to Burlington a day, so I got stuck in Atlanta Saturday night. Delta originally rescheduled my flight to send me to Memphis then Detroit and finally to Burlington. After an hour in the Delta service line and on the phone with Delta I finally got my flight rescheduled so that I flew straight to Detroit and then to Burlington yesterday. Not the best situation but it’s the best they would do. Then I got to the service counter to find out what they had done with my luggage only for the bitch at the service counter to yell at me when I enquired about my bag. I told her she needed to settle down, gave her my ticket, and again asked where my bag was. Delta had locked it up with my CPAP and wouldn’t let me have it back assuring me that it would be on the next day’s flight with me.
Next, I had to find a hotel to stay for the night. I settled on the Hilton Atlanta Airport. Big mistake! I checked in got to my room and went down to get dinner. I was starving. After waiting forever for a waitress, someone finally took my order. I ordered wings and fries. The wings came out eventually and were basically all fat with a little bit of meat. I went back up my room and went to bed. I woke up at 6:30 the next morning and headed down for breakfast. I got the buffet because everything looked good. It was not. It was barely edible and the coffee tasted burnt. I went back to my room because I was nauseated and wanted to lay down for a bit before checkout. That’s when I found a bedroom slipper in the middle of my bed under the covers. I could only surmise that the cleaning crew had only made the bed but not changed the sheets after the last person checked out. To top off of all that, they over charged me for the meals I’d had to the tune of an extra $90. So when I did check out I let them know my issues. To compensate me for my troubles, the gave me a hot ginger ale. Ugh! I couldn’t get out of there fast enough.
The trip to Detroit was fine. It’s a fairly nice airport. I ate at Cat Cora’s Taproom for dinner. It was delicious. If you do not know who Cat Cora is, she’s a Mississippi chef who became the first female Iron Chef on Food Network. She’s also a philanthropist, a lesbian, and a fellow alumni of The University of Southern Mississippi. Subsequently, the flight to Burlington went without a hitch. We even arrived early. However, after I’d been assured my bag would be flying with me, it did not. Instead, it took a direct flight to Burlington in an airplane that arrived after mine. So I had to wait an extra 30-45 minutes for my bag. Finally, I was headed home, but it rained the whole way. I hate driving at night in the rain, but I made it home safely to a very happy Isabella when I walked in the door.
No comments:
Post a Comment