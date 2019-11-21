My life seems to be full of hurry up and wait. Whether it’s work or my personal life, it seems that I either have a lot going on or nothing at all. Right now not much is going on at work or in my personal life. Next week is probably going to be a bit different. I’m heading to visit a very good friend in New York City, or as she would point out, I’m going to spend the week in Manhattan. We have a few things planned, which I’ll talk about next week, but it’s mostly about being with my friend. So while I might be bored this week, I won’t be next week.
No comments:
Post a Comment