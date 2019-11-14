Today I leave for Boston. I’ll be there until Sunday. This is the last stop for our traveling exhibit and the last of the bicentennial galas that we’ll be attending. Originally, I was supposed to go to San Francisco for the final gala in January, but the powers that be have so poorly managed the finances for these galas that they can’t afford to have me or the exhibit there. I don’t understand how they are getting away with losing over $100K per gala, but they are. I don’t think they know what they are doing. Anyway, my boss and I are going down today to set up the exhibit early in Faneuil Hall for today and tomorrow before we will transport it over to our hotel where we will set it up for Saturday night. I really dread this trip not only because my boss is a cheap ass, but because all of the galas have basically been disasters behind the scenes, even though they seem to go off without a hitch. Thank God, it’s the last one.
1 comment:
Sorry the weather is so terribly (and unseasonably) cold right now in Boston. If you have any questions or need any tips on things to do feel free to email me at bosguymail@gmail.com.
Post a Comment