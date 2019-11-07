Coffee and Conferences

I’ll definitely need my coffee today. Yesterday started the New England Museum Association Annual Conference. Conferences are not all that exciting. They are most exciting when you get to go somewhere, but NEMA this year is in Burlington. So instead of staying in the conference hotel, I have to commute to Burlington three times this week. Yesterday was interesting, but I didn’t learn much that was new. We will see how today goes. Tomorrow, I will be moderating one of the sessions.
