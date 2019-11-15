We made good time getting to Boston yesterday, and basically the day was uneventful, which is good. We got to Boston and set up the museum exhibit and waited for people to show up. A few did. Once people started trickling in, there was always at least one visitor in the museum, but not a whole lot of people showed up. And those who did were not really interested in our exhibit but the exhibits of the museum we were in. I’m not sure how today will go. I’m pretty sure we will have lunch at Union Oyster House. One of our alumni owns it, but I sincerely doubt he will comp our meal. He’s a nice guy but I’m sure he feels he didn’t get where he is by giving away free meals.
