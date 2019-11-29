From the Sublime to the Ridiculous

As I said yesterday, Susan and I had Thanksgiving dinner at Il Mulino. We started out with a cheese a meat tray and had Caesar salads, thankfully with Boston lettuce and not romaine. It was really delicious. Next they brought out the main course: turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce. Then for dessert we had pumpkin cheesecake. All of it was quite delicious. The only thing that I thought could have been better was the dressing. I prefer cornbread dressing not regular bread dressing. But overall, it was sublime.
We had a relaxing afternoon before heading out to find dinner. We didn’t plan particularly well, and many places were not open. We finally settled for a Sicilian restaurant called Norma’s. We did not like this place. While the salad was good, the lasagna we both ordered was leas than impressive. In fact we could barely eat it. I’m guessing the noodles were handmade and overcooked. They were mushy and not al dente. The ragu was cheap tasting and the Italian sausage was nonexistent. To make matters worse, the cheese was substituted with bechamel. Overall, it was 15 thin layers of mush and the tomato Square tasted canned. We gave up trying to eat it. It was just ridiculous, so we left and got ice cream: caramel and waffle cone for me and Cherry Garcia for Susan.
Then we went back to my hotel room to watch the Egg Bowl. For those of you not familiar with the Egg Bowl, it is the annual rivalry football game between Mississippi and Mississippi State. I was pulling for Ole Miss because their quarterback, John Rhys Plumlee is incredibly sexy. Ole Miss lost.
