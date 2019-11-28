Yesterday, I just posted pictures, but I wanted to explain them today and tell you what all Susan and I did. We started the day going to the 9/11 Memorial and the Freedom Tower. The Freedom Tower is amazing as is the 9/11 Memorial. They have to be seen to believe. It’s very emotional, especially seeing all the names of those who died. We also went to the observatory of the Freedom Tower. The views are beyond spectacular, though it’s very crowded.
We left the 9/11 Memorial and went to the Stonewall Inn. We saw the monuments in Sheridan Park and then headed across the street to the Stonewall Inn. It’s such an iconic place and it too is quite emotional because it’s where our fight for rights began. I’ll be honest, inside looks like every other gay bar I’ve ever been in. To be a people who are so artistic, there is little imagination that goes into gay bars. Gay nightclubs are a bit different, but not the bars. While there we walked down to Gay Street. How appropriate that there is a Joe Coffee on Gay Street!
Tuesday night, we headed to Broadway to see Chicago. I cannot express how much I loved seeing it. It was fabulous in my opinion. There is one actor in it named Gary Cooper. OMG, one of the most perfect men I have ever seen. If you’ve only seen the movie and not the live version, you are missing a few key things. It’s well worth seeing. After eh play, we walked down away from the theater to get a taxi and walked passed Radio City Music Hall. As you can tell from the picture, it was all lit up.
Today for Thanksgiving, Susan and I are having a Thanksgiving dinner at Il Molino. The menu looks delicious. This will be the first time I’ve ever been to a restaurant for Thanksgiving, but it should make the day more special and relaxing. Afterwards, we may go see St. Patrick’s Cathedral. It should be another really nice day.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING, EVERYONE!!!!
