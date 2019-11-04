At long last, I am finally going for my appointment at the headache clinic. I’m not sure what to expect other than a lot of questions about my history of headaches. I know I have often mentioned having a headache on this blog, but I don’t always say when o have a headache. That’s because I have some type of headache 5-7 days per week. It is not as bad as when I had chronic cluster headaches. During those couple of years, I didn’t go a moment without a headache. Now sometimes they last a few hours, sometimes a few days. Sometimes they are debilitating and I can’t even work, at other times they are tolerable. I have learned to work through the pain. So I hope to get some answers and maybe some relief from the doctors at this special clinic.
3 comments:
Hopeful you will get some good answers and relief..
Good luck, Joe. I hope the relief you seek comes quickly.
Good luck Joe - I can't imagine what that must be like and the time there will be well spent for you.
