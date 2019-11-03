In Trouble

Rejoicing in hope; patient in tribulation; continuing instant in prayer; (KJV) ( Romans 12:12 )
This verse is a helpful nugget of guidance to get us through dark times. As a believer in Christ we have hope and not just a random hope, but a confident hope. We can confidently believe in a time when hurt, pain, and sorrow will end. It's comforting to know amidst all of your despair and discouragement there is one thing you can be sure of which is that it will come to an end.
