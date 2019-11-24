Lost Its Flavor

Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? it is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men. (KJV) ( Matthew 5:13 )
Salt is used as a preservative to keep food fresh longer. Once it loses its usefulness the salt will get tossed out with yesterday's trash. It's difficult to imagine how salt loses its saltiness but in the context of a Christian, it's easy to see how a Christian loses their flavor. When Christians try to blend in with the world we give away the essence of a Christian. Let's do our best to keep our flavor!
1 comment:
I agree!
