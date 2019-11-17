The LORD shall fight for you, and ye shall hold your peace. (KJV) ( Exodus 14:14 )
When you find yourself full of despair and hopelessness, look to God. When everyone around you says it can't be done, it's not worth your energy, or you have too much to lose; Do not allow your obstacle to appear larger than what God can handle. Remember God is greater than the obstacle at hand. Have faith in Him and He will fight the battle for you.
When you find yourself full of despair and hopelessness, look to God. When everyone around you says it can't be done, it's not worth your energy, or you have too much to lose; Do not allow your obstacle to appear larger than what God can handle. Remember God is greater than the obstacle at hand. Have faith in Him and He will fight the battle for you.
No comments:
Post a Comment