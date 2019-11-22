Friday, November 22, 2019

TGIF



So far, the injection I took for my headaches is not working very well. I’ve had a headache almost every day this month. I had one yesterday and had to come home from work. I’m going to assess how I feel this morning and if I still have a headache, I’m calling in sick. I’m not discouraged yet. The doctor said it could take a month or two before it kicks in. The good news is that the insurance finally agreed to pay for my Migranal. Instead of costing $1900, it will only cost $10.
3 comments:

bignate said...

Ooof, feel better

November 22, 2019 at 6:52 AM
HuntleyBiGuy said...

I hope your relief comes soon. And good for you keeping after the insurance company.

November 22, 2019 at 8:01 AM
Anonymous said...

Great news on your insurance coverage! That's often the most difficult part.

November 22, 2019 at 11:27 AM

