The Big Event

Last night we had a program presented by the museum that I have been working on for months. We had a Native American scholar come and talk about early Indian warfare against the English colonists. It was pretty fascinating. The only drawback was that we had a special dinner planned around Native American ingredients and invited about 40 people but less than 20 showed up. We had a lot of food left over. However, about 200 people showed up for the talk. Mostly, everything went well.
No comments:
Post a Comment