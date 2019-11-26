Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Union Square



Union Square

With the man I love who loves me not, 
I walked in the street-lamps' flare; 
We watched the world go home that night 
In a flood through Union Square. 

I leaned to catch the words he said 
That were light as a snowflake falling; 
Ah well that he never leaned to hear 
The words my heart was calling. 

And on we walked and on we walked 
Past the fiery lights of the picture shows — 
Where the girls with thirsty eyes go by 
On the errand each man knows. 

And on we walked and on we walked, 
At the door at last we said good-bye; 
I knew by his smile he had not heard 
My heart's unuttered cry. 

With the man I love who loves me not 
I walked in the street-lamps' flare — 
But oh, the girls who ask for love 
In the lights of Union Square. 

Posted by Joe at 6:00 AM
1 comment:

Susan said...

Beautiful poem; beautiful photo. Thank you.

November 26, 2019 at 6:25 AM

