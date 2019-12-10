Emily Dickinson's Birthday

Birthday of but a single pang
by Emily Dickinson
Birthday of but a single pang
That there are less to come --
Afflictive is the Adjective
But affluent the doom --
I could not let the day go by without wishing Emily Dickinson a Happy Birthday. Emily Dickinson is one of America’s greatest and most original poets of all time. She took definition as her province and challenged the existing definitions of poetry and the poet’s work. Emily Elizabeth Dickinson was born in Amherst, Massachusetts, on December 10, 1830 to Edward and Emily (Norcross) Dickinson.
